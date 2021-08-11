East Carroll school district announces virtual learning option “Carroll Academy” for the 2021-2022 school year

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the start of school around the corner, school districts are doing what they can in order to protect their students. The East Carrol school board has recently announced their option for online learning.

The East Carrol Parish school district is offering “Carroll academy” for the 2021-2022 school year. “Carroll Academy” is a virtual instruction option for students in pre-k through twelfth grade. Students must meet the academic, medical, and attendance requirements in order to be enrolled in the academy. Applications are available at each school in the district, and the deadline to apply is Friday August 13th. Parents in the district say they would prefer their child to be physically present and out of the house this school year.

The superintendent couldn’t be reached for comment, but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online.