EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 10:40 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. Highway 65 north of Louisiana Highway 134. The crash claimed the life of 69-year-old Deborah Webb.

According to the investigation, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Webb, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 65. The Chevrolet exited the roadway and impacted a guy-wire. After the initial impact, the vehicle collided with a tree.

Webb, who was restrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.