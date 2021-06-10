Early morning shooting in Monroe leaves local woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe Policed Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

According to a press release, the shooting took place just before 6:00 A.M. on June 10 near the intersection of South 28th and Louberta Streets.

When officers arrived on the scene, a female victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition.

The Monroe Police Department says this is an open investigation.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.00 in this case. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.