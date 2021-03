WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The fire started around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning. West Monroe Police say it started at 99 Mclendon Avenue and then jumped to a Two Warriors Meadery.

Multiple fire trucks were on scene and West Monroe Police were assessing the area.

The co-owner of Two Warriors Meadery says “it was sad to see two years of his life. Some things are irreplaceable.”

We’ll continue to follow this story as more information is available.