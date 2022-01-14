DWI suspect could serve 60 years for crash that killed 3 Nicholls students

THIBODAUX, La. — On January 14, District Attorney Kristine Russell announced the indictment of 39-year-old Joey Paul Clement, on three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of fourth offense driving while intoxicated.

Clement, a Chackbay resident, is accused of killing three Nicholls State University freshmen in a drunk driving crash on November 20, 2021.

Killed in the accident were 19-year-old Lily Dufrene, 18-year-old Hali Coss, and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 20 in northern Lafourche Parish. Clement is accused of being impaired at the time of the accident.

At his arraignment on January 14, Clement entered a plea of not guilty.

Vehicular homicide carries a potential punishment of between 5 and 30 years in prison.

Fourth offense driving while intoxicated provides a potential term of incarceration of not less than 10 nor more than 30 years.

Clement’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12, 2022.