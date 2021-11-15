Duty Ferry, LA 559, to have temporary operating hours beginning Friday

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Duty Ferry, LA 559, in Enterprise, La. will have temporary operating hours for Friday, November 19, 2021, through Sunday, November 21, 2021.

The operating hours will be from 6:30 A.M. until 6:30 P.M. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, November 22, 2021.

Detour will be from LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

The DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For additional information, Call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org.