Duty Ferry, LA 559, Catahoula Parish announce temporary operating hours

CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Department of Transportation and Development announced earlier today, the Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Enterprise will have temporary operating hours for the week beginning Monday, May 10, 2021, until Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Duty Ferry’s Temporary Operating Schedule:

Monday, May 10, 2021, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021,from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, will be normal operating hours of 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 2021, will be normal operating hours of 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Detour: LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information:

Call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.