MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, officers were conducting an investigation at the OYO Motel on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers made contact with 32-year-old Mitchell John Dautreuil II.

As officers detained Dautreuil, they observed heroin, methamphetamine, and numerous drug paraphernalia items inside of the motel room. Officers discovered a bag containing methamphetamine inside of Dautreuil’s pants pocket.

According to officers, they found LSD strips, two digital scales with residue, syringes, handmade pipes, heroin, and methamphetamine during their search of the room. When officers asked Dautreuil about the narcotics, he advised officers that he sells them to support his drug use habits.

Dautreuil was handcuffed and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Upon arrival, he attempted to swallow a white powder that was hidden inside of his waistband. He had white powder on his face, the seat of the police unit, and his clothes.

Dautreuil was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction of Justice.