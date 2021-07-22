Duo behind bars after tussle with Ouachita Parish Warrant Deputies and K-9

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– On July 6, Warrants Deputies contacted 51-year-old Leslie Stuart at a business that she owns, Classy Consignment, located at North 18th Street in Monroe.

She was advised that 50-year-old Mark Jones had several active arrest warrants and was being actively searched for by OPSO Warrants Unit. Stuart was advised by deputies not to have any contact with Jones, and if she heard from him to immediately contact the numbers provided to her.

According to the arrest report, Stuart told deputies she understood and would comply.

On July 21, OPSO Warrants Unit received information that Jones who has seven active warrants, was located at Classy Consignment. Upon arrival, Jones was seen inside the store through the front window of the business.

Contact was made with Jones and Stuart. Jones approached the front door and was given numerous commands to get on the ground, but never complied.

Jones then made an attempt to exit out the back door, where deputies were waiting for him. He opened the door and took a defensive stance as if he was going to fight deputies. Again, Jones refused to comply with deputies instructions.

A K-9 deputy advised Jones to comply one last time or he would release K9-Igo, but Jones still refused.

K-9 Igo was released onto Jones. He began hitting K-9 Igo with a closed fist and placed him in a choke hold. Deputies then pursued Jones to keep him from harming K-9 Igo, at which time Jones kicked two deputies and hit a third deputy in the legs with a closed fist.

During the arrest, Stuart attempted to get to Mark and had to be physically restrained by deputies so she would not interfere with the arrest and also so she would not be bitten by the K-9.

Finally, deputies were able to get Jones hands behind his back and handcuff him to end the struggle. Once deputies got Jones on his feet and began escorting him to the patrol unit; he again became combative. He hit the side of a patrol unit, causing a large dent on the side.

Jones was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After clearance from medical staff, he was then transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

2 counts Violation of Protective Order

Disturbing the Peace

2 counts of Domestic Abuse Battery

Unauthorized use of a Moveable

Cyberstalking

Stuart was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for Accessory After the Fact and Resisting an Officer.