Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and its members and learned that 20-year-old Kaniellous “BabyBoy” Walker is allegedly the leader of the gang. According to officials, officers obtained arrest warrants on Walker for drug distribution offenses and they received a search warrant for a residence on the 400 block of Poargroud Drive in Monroe, La.

On December 15, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit, detectives with the Monroe Police Department, the Monroe Police HEAT team, and the Monroe Police SWAT team arrived at the home to execute the warrants. As authorities searched the residence, they made contact with Walker and located the following items:

Two digital scales covered in marijuana residue

A box of sandwich bags

A tote top covered in marijuana residue

A loaded 9mm Glock with a 30-round extended magazine and a fully automatic Glock switch

A cup filled with marijuana residue (which appeared to be used for weighing narcotics)

A jar filled with 15 grams of marijuana

Authorities noticed that narcotic distribution was taking place in the rear bedroom closet of the home. Officials also made contact with 19-year-old Keyunica A. Allen in the residence.

According to authorities, they learned that the home and Allen’s vehicle were used to allegedly assist Walker with distributing narcotics. Walker and Allen were arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Walker was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Attempt and Conspiracy. Allen was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Attempt and Conspiracy.

Walker’s bond was set at $50,000.