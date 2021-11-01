Dubach man jailed for murder after fatally stabbing his brother during fight

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUBACH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Lincoln Parish deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Wynn Street in Dubach in reference to a stabbing. Once deputies arrived to the scene, 36-year-old Robert Warrick was found unresponsive inside of the residence suffering from a single stab wound.

Once detectives began processing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses, the victim’s brother, 33-year-old Bradley Warrick, was taken to Lincoln Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder. Warrick is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories