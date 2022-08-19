Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 19, 2022, around 3:22 AM, Monroe Police observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu making an improper turn from Peach Street onto South 2nd Street. Officers then initiated a traffic stop making contact with the driver, 22-year-old William Joseph Lewis.

According to officers, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Lewis was asked to exit the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. Once authorities pat Lewis’ pants, they discovered 36.2 grams of marijuana and a scale with marijuana residue inside Lewis’ pants.

Authorities went on to search Lewis’ vehicle and discovered an AR-15 with two fully loaded magazines underneath the driver’s seat and a Glock 19 under the passenger’s seat. Monroe Police confirmed that the Glock 19 was reported stolen.

Lewis was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with the following offenses: