STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of South Third Street in reference to a narcotics investigation. Agents observed 42-year-old Deatrick Canfield leaving the residence and he was placed in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights.

After informing Canfield of his arrest and search warrant for his residence, he offered to assist agents in locating illegal narcotics inside of the home. Canfield directed agents to a dresser drawer in his bedroom and agents discovered hydrocodone inside of Canfield’s jean front pocket.

According to agents, they also located a clear plastic bag containing a large number of hydrocodone pills. Agents went on to search Canfield and his vehicle and located a large amount of U.S. currency inside of his front pants pocket. They also found an additional large amount of U.S. currency inside of a black jacket in the backseat of the vehicle.

Agents also discovered a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in the driver’s side door and a loaded .22 caliber pistol in the living room area of the residence. Canfield was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.