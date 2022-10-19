Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 58-year-old Calvin “Milkman” Scott was selling crack cocaine from a residence on Gayston Street in Monroe, La. During the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Scott and a search warrant for his residence.

According to authorities, they arrived to execute the warrants on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Upon arrival, police discovered that 43-year-old Larry Deshun Hamburg allegedly dropped off an unknown amount of crack cocaine at Scott’s residence.

After Monroe Police confirmed that the package was delivered to the residence, they observed Hamburg’s vehicle leaving the scene. Police then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Hamburg was detained.

Authorities went on to search Scott’s home and discovered crack cocaine rocks and crack cocaine pipes. As authorities questioned Scott, he allegedly admitted to purchasing the narcotics from Hamburg prior before police arrived.

Scott went on to admit that he was “fronted” $50 from 33-year-old Markale Nelson to purchase the narcotics. According to Scott, Nelson came to his residence and asked him to order the narcotics from Hamburg.

Also during the search, police made contact with 37-year-old Antoinette Marie Davis who admitted to being at the residence to smoke crack cocaine. According to Davis, she agreed to have sexual intercourse in exchange for crack cocaine.

Davis, Hamburg, Scott, and Nelson were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Antoinette Marie Davis : Prostitution and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

: Prostitution and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Markale Oddysieus Nelson : Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Prostitution, and Attempt and Conspiracy

: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Prostitution, and Attempt and Conspiracy Calvin Lee Scott : Attempt and Conspiracy and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

: Attempt and Conspiracy and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Larry Deshun Hamburg: Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

According to officials, Hamburg has since been released from jail after posting a bond.