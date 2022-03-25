MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Peach Street regarding a drive by shooting. During the officers’ investigation, they discovered that approximately 17 rounds of 9mm and 40 caliber ammunition were fired from a firearm and into the direction of a apartment complex, striking several of apartments as well as injuring a tenant of the complex.

Officers also learned that the bullets were fired from a black four door sedan that was occupied by four suspects and that the vehicle traveled from a apartment complex on the east side of Monroe. According to officers, video surveillance footage from the apartment complex led to authorities identifying 23-year-old Keythandrius Kamari Reed as the driver and 18-year-old Josiah Micah Williams as one of the passengers.

Officers located Reed and interviewed him about the incident. According to officers, Reed advised that he was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the alleged drive-by shooting, but he didn’t have knowledge of the other suspects’ plans of shooting at the apartment complex.

Reed was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Assault by Drive-by Shooting.

As for Williams, he was allegedly seen on video removing a weapon from the trunk of the vehicle and concealing it as he entered the front passenger seat. Williams was located at his residence in Morehouse Parish and authorities discovered a 40 caliber pistol and a stolen 9mm pistol inside of his bedroom.

Williams was transported to the Monroe Police Department and interviewed by officers. After being read his Miranda Rights, he advised officers that he had no knowledge of the drive-by shooting incident.

Williams was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Assault by Drive-by Shooting.