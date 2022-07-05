WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, Drax announced its partnership with United Way of Northeast Louisiana Young Leaders United group to sponsor a $1,000 restoration of Kiroli Park’s Born Learning Trail after it was damaged by recent storms.
I’m very passionate about their mission because I can see the positive impact the organization has in my local community, especially around education and health for children and their families.Brittany Myers, Drax’s Deputy General Counsel North America and Young Leaders United board member