MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Drax announced on Monday, September 12, 2022, that they donated wheelbarrows, garden composters, and a variety of gardening tools to help a community to bloom through a new community garden project in Monroe, La.

The Ester Gallow Community Garden is a public garden that will be a collaborative space for seniors at Booker T. Senior Village and children at Roy Neal Shelling Elementary School. The garden will offer volunteers an opportunity to plant their own seasonal vegetables as well as provide an inclusive place to socialize and connect with others.

The land for the community garden was donated by Monroe resident Christopher Davis, whose late mother, Ester Gallow, was passionate about helping the community and was influential in establishing the Booker T. Senior Village located next to the garden.

We partnered with colleges, the city, and local organizations to try and put together a garden for the community. We wanted to promote involvement to seniors, students, and anyone in the area that could be a part of it. The garden has grown so much and become so much more special for the community than I could have imagined. Christopher Davis, Monroe Resident

Davis believes his mother would have wanted the land to be used for a meaningful community project.