JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–With summer coming to an end, partners with the Junction City School District came together to make sure hundreds of local students enjoy a free celebration before heading back to the classroom.

Students, along with parents and community members were invited to come out to meet this year’s teachers. Those in attendance were also able to grab some free snacks and enjoy activities before the school year starts.

This is the second year of the annual event and event organizers say this year’s bash came back bigger than ever.

“I think it’s fun for the whole community to come out and get back together before school starts,” said event coordinator Sharon Harris.

Members of the Dragon High School Football Team say this event is a great opportunity to interact with the younger students.

“Kids got to have somebody to look up to and I feel like as football players, whether football or basketball, it’s our job to teach them and lead by example,” said JC Junior Jordan Banks.

This free event was made possible with the help of Generations Bank and Murphy USA.

JCSD returns to the classroom on August 16, 2023.