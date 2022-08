CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dr. William LaPlante, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Training, toured Lockheed Martin’s Camden Operations.

Dr. LaPlante and Bush thanked Camden employees and got an up-close look at critical capabilities in Arkansas.