Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 24, Downtown West Monroe will host Ouachita Live in Alley Park, featuring Grammy-nominated Zydeco band Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie.

The concert will last from 7 PM to 9 PM. There will also be food trucks at the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. The public is invited to attend this free community concert.