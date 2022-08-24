WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe is gearing up to host a live concert honoring West Monroe native and country music Hall of Fame inductee, Webb Pierce. The event will take place on August 26, 2022, from 7 PM to 9 PM at Alley Park located at 200 Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La.

Prior to the concert, there will be a special dedication for Pierce beginning at 6 PM. The event is free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. There will also be food trucks at the event.