WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the City of West Monroe announced that the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group was awarded $10,320 in grant money by the National Park Service. According to reports, the grant will fund the Delta Blues Heritage Series which will be incorporated into the 2023 season of Ouachita Live.

The total project budget will be approximately $20,570 with the required matching funds.