RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 20, 2022, Main Street America announced Downtown Ruston Main Street as a 2023 Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist. After thoughtful deliberation, the jury unanimously selected 8 semifinalists that demonstrate ideal use of the Main Street approach to lead community-based transformation strategies in their downtowns.

Downtown Ruston is where people gather from all walks of life to enjoy art, food, shopping, and community. Our diverse culture and incredible sense of community shine bright in our 25 block district. We work hard to make our district a fun and inviting place for people to visit and live. We are thrilled to be named as a Great American Main Street Semifinalist. This recognition is an honor for our entire City.

Amy Stegall, Main Street Director and Community Coordinator for the City of Ruston