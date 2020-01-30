Downsville man arrested on meth charges

Downsville, La. (01/30/20)— A Union Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on La. Hwy. 15 near Downsville and ended up arresting the driver on narcotics charges.

Carson Millican, age 54, of Downsville, was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

His total bond was set at $16,500.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said Millican was also issued citations for failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle with objects attached to the inside rear-view mirror, obstructing the driver’s view.

The deputy reported that Millican was extremely nervous and admitted that he had turned onto an adjoining road in an attempt to avoid the deputy.

Gates said that the suspect first refused to let the deputy search the vehicle, but the deputy was able to search it after Millican was arrested for having a suspended driver’s license.

Syringes were found on the seat, door, floorboard, and in the console. Found on the backseat was a black bag containing syringes and one small bag containing a small amount of suspected meth.

Millican admitted the bag and contents were his, but denied ownership of another small bag of suspected meth found in the console.

