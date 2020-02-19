Downsville couple arrested after fight

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

Downsville, La. (02/19/20)— A Downsville couple residing on Tidwell Road were booked into the Union Parish Detention Center last week after a fight.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said when deputies arrived at the residence they found Herbert G. Harrell, age 50, covered with blood from cuts and scratches on his arms and knees.

He told deputies that his significant other, Jessica Tipton, age 34, had hit him with a wall mirror, which shattered and cut him

Tipton told deputies that the two had argued and that she was mad because Harrell had taken her phone away from her.

She claimed that Harrell had grabbed her, slammed her into walls, and onto the ground before placing his knee on her neck and choking her.

Deputies reported that Tipton had minor bruises on her arms, forehead, and neck area but there was no evidence that she had been choked.

Tipton was booked on a felony count of aggravated battery and Harrell was booked on a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse battery. Bail was not immediately set after their Feb. 13 arrests.

