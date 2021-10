BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – It has been ten days since Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair were killed while authorities pursued 31-year-old Matthew Mire.

Mire was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury.

The 31-year-old man appeared in court one week ago.

On Tuesday, jail records show that Mire has been moved to the Livingston Parish Jail.

Mire was booked into jail at 8:55 a.m. on the 19th.

Matthew Mire is facing these charges listed below: