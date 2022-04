UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — The improvement of the intersection on LA 594 with new roundabout has been rescheduled to Monday, April 11, 2022.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Southbound traffic on LA 594 will be diverted to the new alignment through the roundabout. Northbound traffic will continue on the existing LA 594 alignment.

According to DOTD, left turns will not be allowed during the construction phase. Rowland Road West of LA 594 will also be open to traffic.