OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La.

After the construction of the new spillway, the soil used to replace the dam where the original bridge and spillway were located was undermined and washed out. DOTD went on to produce geotechnical engineers with specialty experience in dam design and construction to investigate the failure location.

According to officials, multiple site visits were conducted to survey the site and collect necessary samples for testing and analysis. The engineers are currently working on finalizing their investigation of the failure while developing a repair method to ensure the integrity of the structure.

DOTD and the contractor are actively searching for a soil source that meets the requirements of the redesign in order to expedite construction once a plan is finalized. The new bridge and spillway have been rebuilt as separate structures, which reduces the inconvenience to travelers during routine maintenance and other work on the spillway.