Content Warning: This story contains graphic content surrounding the topic of domestic violence.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 9:20 AM, West Monroe Police was dispatched to the 400 block of Gulpha Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Casmir Deshay Muhammad advised officers that she was following 28-year-old Arteaus L. Nichols and stopped him on North 18th Street.

According to officers, Muhammad mentioned that Nichols discovered that other men were messaging her and choked her as she was laying down. Nichols allegedly pulled Muhammad’s hair, spit in her face, punched her in her face and legs, slapped her, choked her multiple times, and pulled her hair.

Muhammad mentioned that Nichols took her cell phone and keys and would not let her leave the premises. After being locked in the bedroom, Muhammad managed to escape the bedroom and armed herself with a knife because Nichols was allegedly standing in front of the door.

Officers made contact with Nichols and read him his Miranda Rights. Nichols advised officers when he found other men messaging Muhammad, he called his cousin to pick him up. Nichols also mentioned that Muhammad did not want him to leave and armed herself with a knife, telling him not to leave. Muhammad allegedly then charged at Nichols with the knife and placed her hand around his neck.

According to Nichols, Muhammad cut both of his hands and bent his finger. When a witness arrived at the scene, Muhammad allegedly pulled the knife on them and thought she was going to stab them.

During questioning, Muhammad stated that Nichols is her boyfriend and the two live together. She also denied using a knife on anyone.

Muhammad and Nichols were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Muhammad was charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Domestic Abuse Battery. Nichols was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and False Imprisonment.