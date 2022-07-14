Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 3, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Linderman Avenue in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, officers investigated the scene and realized the call was made due to a domestic disturbance.

According to authorities, Khalid Varner exited the home with a strong marijuana odor. Officers advised him of his Miranda Rights and he admitted that a firearm and narcotics were inside the residence.

Once officers obtained a search warrant for the home, they searched the location and discovered crack cocaine on the bathroom sink counter. Officers also found an AR-15 Carbine with a loaded 30-round magazine, ammunition, pistol magazines, 29 grams of marijuana, and digital scales under Khalid’s mattress.

Authorities then searched Keyoe Varner’s bedroom and discovered 4.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately $1,365, a Glock pistol, two standard Glock 17-round magazines, one extended 30-round Glock magazine, and a receipt in a box of the purchase of the Glock from TP Outdoors with another individual’s name on it.

When authorities asked Keyoe’s mother about the receipt, she mentioned that the purchase was made by the mother of Keyoe’s child. Officers also discovered a shoebox that contained $34,000 in Keyoe’s closet. Khalid was arrested at the scene and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On July 13, 2022, Keyoe was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Keyoe’s bond was set at $212,500.