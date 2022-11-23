DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a victim yelling and exiting a vehicle that was traveling east on Cypress Street at Bridge Street in West Monroe, La. Police also observed a White male exiting the passenger’s seat of the vehicle, yelling at the victim.

According to police, they then made contact with the victim who mentioned that their boyfriend, 38-year-old Kenneth Wayne Harper, allegedly struck them in the face during a verbal altercation while the victim was driving. According to the victim, Harper gets his way when he is under the influence of narcotics and mentioned that he allegedly told the victim the following statement:

If you do anything to cause attention to us, I will beat your a** until the cops drag me out of the truck.

Police then made contact with Harper, who stated that he never struck the victim during the incident. Officers went on to search Harper and discovered over 8 grams of methamphetamine and two syringes on his person.

Harper was placed under arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.