RUSTON, La. (KTVE/ KARD) — October is domestic violence awareness month, and the state of Louisiana has been reporting more cases of abuse throughout the state. Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women ages 15-44 in the United States every 15 seconds a woman is being beaten by her husband or partner in our country.

Back in 1999 I had divorced by ex-husband, he was a bossier city firefighter his name was Charles Sally Jr and after a court ordered visitation, he murdered our 3-year-old daughter Miranda. Then he went and murdered his then ex-girlfriend, Michelle Riley. Kris Anglin’ Barney- Domestic Abuse survivor.

Thanks to the non-profit organization domestic abuse resistance team (d.a.r.t.) Barney has been able to keep Miranda’s memory alive, while warning and educating people of the perils of domestic violence. Kris says domestic violence is not always physical.

Domestic violence isn’t just physical violence it is about power, control, manipulation, verbal abuse, mental and emotional abuse. Kris Anglin’ Barney- Domestic Abuse survivor.

Kris’s message to anyone dealing with a similar situation…always have hope.

There is hope and happiness after tragedy, there is a way out. I chose this career to honor Miranda and her sweet little spirit. I couldn’t let the rest of my life go by without doing something positive in her memory. Kris Anglin’ Barney- Domestic Abuse survivor.

Organizations in the area involved with domestic violence relief: