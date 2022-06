WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, a PAWS of NELA’s fundraiser, Dog Days of Summer, will take place at Underdogs Grill and Chill located at 505 Constitution Drive in West Monroe, La. The fundraiser will last from 11 AM to 9 PM.

The event will have have free drawings for great prizes and participants can get a $2 pet ID tag made while you dine.