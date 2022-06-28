Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department warned people about how drunk driving is dangerous.

Officers shared a Facebook post that described how around 5:20 p.m., they responded to a single-vehicle accident on the 1300 Block of North 7th Street in West Monroe. Police arrested a 62-year-old man and reported he had a blood alcohol level of .291g%. According to officers, that level was more than three and a half times the legal limit.

If you don’t care about YOUR life, at least think about the property and lives of other people. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!!!! Period! West Monroe Police Department Facebook page

Officers shared photos that showed a truck crashed into a local business.

The West Monroe Police Department shares a photo showing a crashed truck into a local business on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department Facebook Page)

According to officers, they arrested the man and transported him to the Ouachita Correctional Center.