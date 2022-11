RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — From December 19, 2022, through December 23, 2022, at 7:00 pm. the Dixie Center of the Arts are welcoming families to watch a holiday movie every night for just $5. Viewers will be able to watch the following films:

December 19, 2022 : The Man Who Invented Christmas

: The Man Who Invented Christmas December 20, 2022 : The Muppets Christmas Carols

: The Muppets Christmas Carols December 21, 2022 : It’s a Wonderful Life

: It’s a Wonderful Life December 22, 2022 : A Christmas Story

: A Christmas Story December 23, 2022: The Polar Express

On Friday, December 23, 2022, everyone will wear their pajamas for the Polar Express and Santa Claus will visit after the movie.