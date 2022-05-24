MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shortly after 7 AM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance on the 5000 block of Desiard Street at the Aurora Trailer Park. Officers made contact with Xzavier Carroll, and discovered a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the residence.

Carroll became irritated when authorities were checking on a female who was involved in the incident. According to police, Carroll attempted to flee the home but was placed into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located 7.6 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of edible marijuana products, synthetic marijuana, 42 oxycodone pills, and an AR-15 rifle. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Xzavier Carroll

Carroll was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting an Officer, Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.