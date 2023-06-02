DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman will be seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a pregnant 19-year-old from Florida.

Marquis McCloud is facing one count of Capital Murder-Kidnapping and one count of Capital Murder-Two or More Persons. Both charges have no bond.

Just based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this particular case, we will be seeking the death penalty if the defendant (McCloud) is convicted. Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman

McCloud is accused of shooting 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley and her 4-month-old fetus to death.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Gilley’s badly decomposed body was found in a Houston County field in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, after a week-long search. Gilley had been missing from her home in Jackson County since Wednesday, May 3. Under the Capital Murder charges, McCloud faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty, and Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a press conference that he will recommend the death penalty to District Attorney Goodman. Anastasia Gilley- Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

This was a horrible crime committed. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza

McCloud’s preliminary hearing was set for Friday, June 9, but after a discrepancy in scheduling with the lead investigator, Judge Benjamin Lewis changed the date to Friday, July 14, at 9:00 a.m.