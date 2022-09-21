OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host their second annual Monroe-West Monroe pumpkin decorating contest in October. Participants can submit their pumpkins October 3, 2022, through October 24th and winners will be announced October 26th.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their pumpkin using a Monroe-West Monroe theme, and highlight the great things about Ouachita Parish. Pumpkin submissions will be displayed at the visitors center during the month of October. Everyone who enters will receive a small prize.

Pumpkins can be dropped off at Discover Monroe-West Monroe Visitors Center, located at 601 Constitution Drive in West Monroe, La. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM.

For more details on the contest contact Allison Nunnelee at 318.387.5691 or anunnelee@monroe-westmonroe.org.