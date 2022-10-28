WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston, in partnership with the Holiday Trail of Lights, will host a press conference at Hamilton House Inn in West Monroe, La. to announce planned holiday events for the 2022 season. The Trail consists of the following cities:
- Monroe-West Monroe, La.
- Natchitoches, La.
- Alexandria/Pineville, La.
- Ruston, La.
- Logansport, La.
- Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
- Minden, La.
To obtain a list of holiday events throughout the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, be sure to visit www.HolidayTrailofLights.com.