WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, DirecTV and Mission Broadcasting has been in a contract dispute since October 2022. As of January 18, 2023, customers affected by the blackout/contract dispute will receive a one-time $10 credit.

Customers with DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse TV have to apply for the one-time credit. Customers with DirecTV Stream can apply for the credit by visiting https://www.directv.com/directvstream-refund/ and customers with U-Verse TV and DIRECTV can apply by visiting https://www.att.com/tvpromise/.

For customers to receive their refund online, they must provide an email address that is linked to an active DirecTV Stream account. The customer must also have a valid credit card or debit card as their payment method.

According to officials, accounts that are paid with PayPal will not be available for online refunds.