JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The United States’ ongoing labor shortage is bad for employers but presents an opportunity for workers who often could not find jobs in rosier economic times: ex-prisoners.

Special training programs in Mississippi and other states are now trying to fill some of the 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S. through “second-chance hiring” — the practice of employing people with a criminal record. Studies have shown that stable jobs are a major factor in reducing recidivism.

Incarcerated at 15, Jackson, Miss., resident Antonio McGowan, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, says he had limited prospects coming out of prison after being released in 2014. However, McGowan later enrolled in the Hinds County Reentry Program, which provides workforce training for formerly incarcerated people, which led to a work-based learning program at Hinds Community College, which placed him in a job that is giving him maintenance training in heating and air conditioning, while employed. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Eric Beamon, HOPE coordinator with MagCor, a company that provides realistic work experiences for sentenced, adult offenders residing within Mississippi correctional facilities, that can lead to gainful employment upon release, confers with event sponsors during the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair, in Jackson, June 22, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Corrections joined the Governor’s Job Fair Network in hopes of assisting inmates eligible for parole and those recently paroled and who have participated in one of the MDOC’s re-entry vocational programs with finding work. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Robert Allen, director of work based learning, left, and Rod Mallett, work based learning coordinator, center, at Hinds Community College, discuss programs and opportunities with a job seeker, right, during the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair, in Jackson, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The Mississippi Department of Corrections joined the Governor’s Job Fair Network in hopes of assisting inmates eligible for parole and those recently paroled and who have participated in one of the MDOC’s re-entry vocational programs with finding work. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In a 2021 survey, 53% of human resource professionals said they would be willing to hire people with criminal records — up from just 37% in 2018.