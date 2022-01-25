MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Each year the Ronald McDonald house teams up with Dillard’s to sell southern living cookbooks. Executive director for the Ronald McDonald house Georgia street says the nearly eight-thousand-dollar check will benefit future plans.

Georgia Street, “The donations are extremely beneficial to the Ronald McDonald house, we are in the process of building a brand new house which is going to cost us over a million dollars so all donations are needed, appreciated, and wanted. Dillard’s has been such a wonderful support of the Ronald McDonald house.”