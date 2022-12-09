LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — As of Friday, December 9, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to find the suspect in the October 2020 murder of Leon Turner. On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 8:30 PM, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Church Street in LaSalle Parish, La.

Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, they located Turner who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to authorities, witnesses mentioned that the suspect was running from the area and was described as standing five feet and 10 inches, wearing a camouflage-style pullover and black pants.

Detectives with the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the homicide and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the homicide.

This is an important case to us. We would like for someone to come forward. Sheriff Scott Franklin, LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone can send an anonymous tip by calling 318-992-7300.