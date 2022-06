WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a large five-step fiberglass staircase taken from a location on Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, a red GMC flatbed truck with a trailer is a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures above, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.