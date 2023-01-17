All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment, and Second-Degree Kidnapping.

Pennington is described as a White male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and Rum Center areas.

If you know the whereabouts of Pennington, contact deputies at 318-368-3124.