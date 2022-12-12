Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Jeremy English. English is known to frequently be in Sterlington, La. He is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and four inches, and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, he is wanted for Stalking, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property. If anyone knows the whereabouts of English, contact authorities at 318-368-3124.