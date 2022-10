CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100 reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the vandalism of mailboxes on Highway 8 west of Harrisonburg, La. According to authorities, the incidents took place on October 13, 2022, or October 14, 2022.

If anyone has information on the incidents, call the sheriff’s office at 318-744-5411.