Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the use of a stolen credit/debit card recently used at a local convenience store. In the pictures below are people of interest in the investigation, along with a photo of the vehicle allegedly the individuals traveled in.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

If you have information on the individuals in the pictures or the owner of the vehicle, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.