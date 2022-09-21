Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of September 21, 2022, at 10:45 AM, deputies announced they have arrested Bouwell and Stephenson.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Donald L. Bouwell and 38-year-old James A. Stephenson who are wanted for an armed robbery that took place in Ouachita Parish, La. According to deputies, one of three suspects has been captured; however, Bouwell and Stephenson remain at large.

The duo was allegedly seen fleeing on foot near Vanco Lane in Downsville, La. Bowell is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing approximately 145 pounds. Stephenson is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 160 pounds.

Both were seen wearing white tank tops and blue jeans. If you spot the men, call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-386-3124.

They are considered armed and dangerous.