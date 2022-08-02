Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, around 1:30 AM, three pre-trial inmates walked away from the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, La. The three inmates were identified as 31-year-old Ryan McKinney, 25-year-old Carlos Ramos, and 32-year-old Thor N. Teal.

According to deputies, the inmates are believed to be in their home parishes of Livingston Parish and Winn Parish. If you have any information regarding the inmates, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.